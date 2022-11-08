GE15: Chuat denies being coerced to give up Betong

BETONG (Nov 8): Former Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat said he had declined the offer to seek re-election in the 15th general election (GE15) on his own accord, and not because he was coerced to or forced to stand down.

“There was no coercion nor duress made. It was purely a personal decision in wanting to make way for a new and younger leader to take over,” Chuat said at two separate briefing sessions for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) grassroots leaders in Spaoh today.

The briefing session was also attended by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Betong, Dr Richard Rapu.

Chuat started his political career when he stood for elections in the Bukit Saban state constituency consecutively in 2006 and in 2011.

He then continued as Betong MP after winning the seat for the then state Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 2018 parliamentary election.

Today, Chuat urged all voters, particularly the Undi18 (aged between 18 and 20) and new voters in Betong, to give their fullest support to Richard.

“I have full confidence in Dr Richard as my successor and a future leader for Betong based on his wide experiences as a political secretary for no less than 14 years in both federal and state levels.

“Within that stretch of time he has travelled extensively and is no stranger to Betong folks,” said Chuat.

Sarawak parliamentarians had very important tasks to carry out in the parliament, he pointed out.

“They still have much to do in restoring more of Sarawak’s eroded rights under the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement of 1963).

“We have just opened the door, so to speak, and there is a lot for us to search inside. So Betong should contribute one seat to the GPS. If GPS can win all 31 seats, its voice will be stronger,” said Chuat, who is now Bukit Saban director of operations for GE15 in Betong.

He said there is also another compelling reason why GPS needs more parliamentarians.

“Sabah and Sarawak are supposed to have 35 per cent of seats in parliament under the MA63. We have yet to achieve this.This will allow both Sabah and Sarawakians parliamentarians to play more prominent roles in the parliament and in the federal administration.

“As such we need all the seats we can get,” he said.

“I believe I have reached the end of the road in my political career. It is time to make way for the new leaders,” he added.