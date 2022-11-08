GE15: GPS denies pact with BN

LAWAS (Nov 8): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) today dismissed reports that an agreement has been reached for it to support Barisan Nasional (BN) in forming a stable government after the 15th General Election (GE15).

GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Sarawak Premier, said that as far as the coalition is concerned, there is no such agreement.

“I don’t know about that (cooperation with BN), I just read about it too,” he told reporters after attending the Sarawakku Sayang event here, today.

He was asked to comment on news reports quoting UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan as stating that BN is confident that it can form a stable government after the 15th General Election (GE15) with the support of GPS.

In the report published on Oct 21, Ahmad Maslan also reportedly said the matter had been agreed upon in a previous meeting between the two coalitions.

GPS is a coalition comprising Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), which were former component parties of BN.

They announced their exit from BN in June 2018.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day on Nov 19 and early voting on Nov 15. — Bernama