GE15: Willie rallies support to bring more devt to Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Nov 8): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Puncak Borneo, Datuk Willie Mongin, hoped that voters in Paku and Puncak Borneo here will give him the opportunity to continue representing them in parliament to deliver more development there.

“The walkabout is also to know the problems faced by the community in Paku through the Kapitan.

“It’s good to know the people’s problems so that we know how to solve the issue if we become their representative,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a walkabout at Kampung Paku in Puncak Borneo here today at the start of his campaign trail.

He was accompanied by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Serembu branch treasurer Pui Shiak Sin and some community leaders.

During the walkabout, Willie greeted and chatted with the constituents while canvassing for their votes.

Meanwhile, Pui said SUPP Serembu will help Willie to win the 15th general election (GE15) in Puncak Borneo.

He said most of the voters in Paku are Chinese, and he believes they will all vote for GPS.

“There are 500 to 600 voters in Kampung Paku or Paku Town, including the new voters.

“We will meet them in person to make sure they will cast their votes for GPS on polling day,” he said.

Pui said every Sarawakian including voters in Paku must work together and unite by fully supporting the GPS candidate for a better Sarawak.

“We Sarawakians have to unite for ‘Sarawak First’,” he said.