GRS launches 13-point manifesto

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) on Tuesday launched its 15th General Election (15GE) manifesto which is guided by the four pillars of the coalition’s struggle.

This includes ‘Sabah First, Sabah Forward, Sabah Prosper and Sabah United, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He added that the manifesto includes 13 main pillars and was drafted taking into account the views and sentiments of the people in matters that are considered important by everyone.

The first pillar is for the empowerment of Sabah’s economy and her people through three main sectors namely agriculture, industry and tourism, said Hajiji who is GRS chairman.

He said that investors will be attracted to develop the agricultural sector (upstream), strengthen the guarantee of success for farmers, fishermen and breeders, encourage modern agriculture, establish a marketing center for the agricultural sector and incentives.

“In the industrial sector, we will attract investments to increase production and drive economic growth. While in the tourism sector, we will take advantage of the wealth of flora and fauna, encourage the involvement of entrepreneurs in agrotourism, introduce new tourism products, and at the same time attract more tourists from outside to Sabah,” he said when unveiling the manifesto at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here.

The second pillar is the empowerment of a power source management for the Sabah government to take back the management of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), he said.

“In addition to exploring other new energy sources or renewable energy, especially those based on green technology, to ensure an environmental friendly and sufficient energy supply,” he said.

The third pillar is to continue efforts to claim Sabah’s rights from the Federal — GRS will continue the effort to claim Sabah’s rights based on article 112 (b), 112 (c) and Schedule 10 of the Federal Constitution and based on the spirit of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), he said.

The fourth pillar is to ensure the Federal government implements its duty to raise the security level in Sabah, especially within the ESSzone, improve education facilities by upgrading schools that are dilapidated and to improve health facilities statewide, he added.

The fifth pillar is for women, family and community development which is to empower women in the entrepreneurial field, and for more women as policy makers, looking after the welfare of single mothers and widows, preparing continued assistance for single mothers, people with disability and senior citizens, he said.

Hajiji said that the sixth pillar is to encourage youth involvement in nation development by preparing special youth allocations for involvement in entrepreneurial fields, to increase the participation of youth to about 30 percent in policy making.

The seventh pillar is to empower the management of public service in Sabah.

Hajiji said that among this effort is to raise service delivery system, to improve public service facilities, to set up a retirement trust fund, special rewards and providing a special quota for Sabah children to join the Federal civil service in the Administrative and Diplomatic Service Scheme, he said.

The eighth pillar is to increase involvement in oil and gas by ensuring the total and continued involvement of Sabah in the industry whereby the state will become a partner to Petronas. At the same time, to ensure the smart partnership is able to generate profit, he said.

The ninth pillar is giving priority to the implementation of basic facilities and infrastructure such as in the aspect of upgrading roads throughout Sabah, building and upgrading water plants, the construction of Pan Borneo highway is expedited, he added.

The 10th pillar is for the provision of housing facilities for the people by accelerating the implementation of the SMJ Rumah Mesra Program of 1,500 units and continuing it, providing more housing for the people, he said.

Meanwhile, the 11th pillar is for the improvement of land management and ensuring the issuance of grants for people’s land applications is expedited, establish a Native Land Foundation to protect Sabah’s native rights and expedite the issuance of village reserve grants.

The 12th pillar aims for political stability, racial unity, justice and people’s well-being by intensifying efforts to foster unity between communities in Sabah across religions, races and cultures, ensuring religious freedom based on the Federal Constitution is maintained, demanding the Federal government create the position of Deputy Prime Minister for the Sabah region with significant powers and ensure that funding allocations from the Federation are channeled directly to the state government to be administered, he said.

The last one, the 13th pillar, is the continued efforts of demanding that the parliamentary constituencies in Sabah be increased.

“GRS will continue efforts to regain control of 35 percent of the parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak until successful,” said Hajiji.

Hajiji said that the GRS and Barisan Nasional (BN) government reached its second anniversary in October.

He said that among their achievements is raising the state income through focus and strictness in ensuring all related parties fulfil their commitment and avoid duplication.

He said that pioneering early achievements with empowerment, participation and revenue sharing in our oil and gas industry through the Commercial Cooperation Agreement (CCA) with Petronas. In addition, Petronas has also started fulfilling its full commitment to pay the State Sales Tax starting last year.

He said that the state has also implemented a friendly approach towards investors and successfully raised the rate of foreign and domestic investments which led to the creation of jobs.

“Based on the report statistics from MIDA (Malaysia Investment Development Authority), Sabah recorded RM12 billion in foreign investments and RM942 million in domestic investments between January and October 2022,” he said.

At the same time, they are also working on a four-fold increase in the Federal special grant from RM26.7 million to RM126.6 million starting this year as an initial commitment by the Federal government until the final formula is decided under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

“We will continue to return this amount of increase to the people through the implementation of a new initiative which is the construction of 1,500 units of SMJ Rumah Mesra,” he said.

He also said that the State government has acquired the power to issue permits and licences for ships and deep sea fishing gear in Zone C2 in Sabah waters.

Hajiji said that the State government has increased efforts to manage forest treasures and green sustainability.

The government also introduced various new initiatives involving the development of the young generation such as education aids, leadership training and more.

This includes assistance for B40 students such as the one-off IPT registration cash aid (BUDI) amounting RM1,500 to students going for their diploma and matriculation, and RM2,000 for those going for their degree studies.

“An estimated 5,000 students will benefit from the aid involving an allocation of RM10 million.

“Aside from BUDI, other education assistances are BAIK, BAKTI, BISBAH and BISTARI.

“The government will continue being committed to create more knowledgeable and highly skilled human capital in the field of information communication technology (ICT) and a RM61.8 million fund is allocated for training, courses and ICT development,” he said.

Hajiji said that the State government has also implemented the construction of the SMJ Rumah Mesra which was launched last September for citizens categorised as hardcore poor.

“These houses are being built at all 73 state legislative areas in Sabah involving special grants for Sabah amounting RM125.6 million channeled by the Federal government,” he said.

The State government also successfully attracted new investments through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement worth RM20 billion to Sabah.

“These new investors are concentrated on the Sabah Oil & Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) in Sipitang which is managed by a State government agency, Sabah Oil & Gas Development Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

“The State government is expected to collect around RM2.45 billion annually continuously in the form of royalty and SST payment from the oil and gas sector following the introduction of Petrochemicals (PetChem) in the SST enactment recently,” he said.

Hajiji said that the State government is also now in charge of managing Pulau Sipadan and Ligitan.

He said that rural road projects and other infrastructure projects are also being implemented, including the Pan Borneo project.

The State government has also set up a Sabah State Energy Unit at the Chief Minister’s Department to manage electricity supply services while in the process of setting up an Energy Commission next year to take over SESB regarding the regulation of electricity supply in Sabah, he said.

Present at the event were Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Gapari Kitingan, Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee, USNO president Datuk Seri Panglima Pandikar Amin Mulia and GRS secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.