GRS will continue working with BN – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will continue working with Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th General Election, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“Right now, everyone is aware we are working with BN at state level,” said Hajiji who is also GRS chairman.

He said this when asked who GRS preferred working with, Perikatan Nasional (PN) or BN.

Hajiji was also asked about Bersatu vice president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee’s decision to contest in Beluran on PN ticket.

“We cannot stop anyone from contesting. In Beluran, Ronald Kiandee is using PN,” said Hajiji who is also Sabah Bersatu chief.

He also commented on Tenom’s independent candidate, Riduan Rubin, who is allegedly Bersatu division youth chief.

“In Tenom, if it is true (he) is Bersatu member, we will take action. We will not allow it,” he said.

He said this to reporters after launching the GRS 15th General Election manifesto at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

Hajiji also said that Sabah’s politics is different and they will manage politics the Sabah way, when asked to comment on Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s views on the seat allocation in Beluran.

BN has fielded former Sandakan Municipal Council president Benedict Asmat instead of incumbent Kiandee to contest for the Beluran seat.