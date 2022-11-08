Home Ministry: Armed forces, Rela ready to assist if floods hit during GE15

TASEK GELUGOR (Nov 8): The government will mobilise the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and various agencies to assist the police if floods hit during the 15th general election (GE15).

Caretaker home minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said assistance is needed as a majority of the police force has been assigned to GE15.

“At the Home Ministry level, we have committed to GE15, with 80,000 personnel for assignments in the election but if we face floods we will need more than that.

“So we have instructed Rela to assist but if they are not enough, I will also ask assistance from the military and other agencies to help out if floods hit,” he told reporters after a meeting with the public at the Taman Senangan district voting centre with Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Tasek Gelugor candidate here tonight.

Hamzah, who is contesting the Larut seat in Perak, was commenting on flood preparations following flooding in several areas recently.

“Our problem now is flooding because of the monsoon season…it will trouble voters from voting, and they will be upset if they face floods and need to vote. The police must really be responsible in ensuring the safety of the public, especially voters,” he added. — Bernama