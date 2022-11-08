JKR: Roads around Samarahan Heart Centre, ILP roundabouts closed for repairs, resurfacing

KUCHING (Nov 8): The roads around two roundabouts along Kuching-Samarahan Expressway are now temporarily closed for repairs and resurfacing which may affect traffic flow, said Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak southern region office in a notice today.

It revealed the two roundabouts involved are the Samarahan Heart Centre roundabout and Institut Latihan Perindustrian (ILP) Samarahan roundabout, and the works are taking place from Monday (Nov 7) till Nov 18 from 9pm to 4am daily.

“Road users are advised to take extra precaution when using the road there while works are ongoing. Obey all the traffic management signs for your safety until works are completed.

“The JKR Sarawak southern region office will inform the public if there are changes to the period, time and areas involved during the repair work,” said the notice.

It also advised road users to plan their journey when using the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway to avoid unnecessary problems with the traffic flow there.

“Any difficulties faced are highly regretted. Those with complaints or further enquiries regarding the traffic flow can communicate with JKR Sarawak southern region office by calling 082-203096 during office hours,” it added.