Julau, Sarikei to witness sons of ex-MPs vying for victory

SARIKEI (Nov 8): Two parliamentary constituencies in this division will witness sons of former MPs vying for victory in the 15th general election (GE15).

Datuk Larry Sng of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) is defending Julau, where his father Dato Sng Chee Hua was first elected MP in 1995.

The senior Sng, who was also the Pelagus assemblyman then, was required to pass the baton to Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum in 1999 as the former was not renominated by then-Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak.

Sng gave all his focus on Pelagus, the seat that he won in the 1991 and 1996 state elections.

Salang, on the other hand, successfully defended Julau for BN in the three consecutive parliamentary polls, earning him the record of being a four-term MP.

However, he lost the seat to Sng’s son Larry in the 2018 election.

For GE15, Salang is fielded in Julau as a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) candidate, facing Larry and two other contenders – Susan George of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) and Independent candidate Elly Lawai Ngalai.

Sarikei will also see another intergenerational situation, where for this parliamentary seat, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) has picked Roderick Wong – son of incumbent Andrew Wong, who decided to step down from active politics.

Andrew had won Sarikei for Democratic Action Party (DAP) in 2013 and 2018.

In this GE15, Roderick will battle against Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii of GPS-Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

Polling day is this Nov 19.