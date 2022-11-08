KeluargaMalaysia: Anak Muda GEGOR Bera expected to draw over 2,000 youths

BERA, Nov 8: The #KeluargaMalaysia: Anak Muda GEGOR Bera carnival this Saturday (Nov 12) is expected to bring together more than 2,000 youths from the Bera parliamentary constituency and nearby areas, through various interesting programes including e-sports.

Miat Quadra E-Sport Club chairman Mohamad Lukman Afiq Mohamad Faizal said the one-day carnival starting at 9 am at the Bera District Council Convention Hall is scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Miat Quadra E-Sport Club is the organiser of the carnival

Apart from e-sports, the carnival in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) and the Human Development Corporation Berhad (HRDCorp), among others, also involves the offer of 1,500 jobs through the JaminKerja career fair.

“So far, 38 e-sports groups have registered with all Bera local youths involved, but participation is also open to those from outside Bera, to win prizes in the form of cash and lucky draws.

“National e-sports team, Team Haq Esports Club, who emerged as the champions of the MY Mobile Legend Professional League (MPL) season 10, will also attend this carnival,” he told a press conference at the Bera Parliamentary Constituency Media Centre, Padang Luas here today.

The organising of the e-sports competition aims to unearth talents in the sport, which has now become a sports career with many young players succeeding at the international level.

In addition, Mohamad Lukman Afiq said other events that will take place are health check-ups, motorcycle checks, a Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concert and sales of various items through food trucks and stalls. — BERNAMA