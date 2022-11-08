Kuching FC players featured in Pos Malaysia special edition stamps

KUCHING (Nov 8): Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia), in collaboration with the Malaysia Football League (MFL) today issued a set of Malaysia Cup postage stamp collection, paying homage to the participating MFL clubs and showcasing selected players in this year’s Malaysia Cup.

As the official logistics partner of MFL, Pos Malaysia dedicates this limited-edition “Setem Ku” folder set as memorabilia for passionate fans of the local football scene and avid stamp collectors.

The launch is in conjunction with the Malaysia Cup final slated to play off on Nov 26 that will witness the club that will be crowned as the ultimate champion.

The stamp folder set will contain one stamp sheet of 16 stamps, each one proudly featuring a MFL club showcasing images of players in action shot and highlighting the colours that each club represents.

Among the 16 clubs featured on the stamps are Kuching City FC (Yuki Tanigawa and Shafizi Iqmal), JDT (Bergson da Silva and Arif Aiman), Terengganu FC (Faisal Halim and Kpah Sherman), Sabah FC (Baddrol Bakhtiar and Amri Yahyah), Selangor FC (Brendan Gan and Mukhairi Ajmal), Negeri Sembilan FC (Zaquan Adha and Herold Goulon) and Kelantan FC (Nurshamil Abd Ghani and Syed Sobri).

The complete folder set comes with three envelopes, three postcards and a carefully crafted folder set assigned with a serial number.

A limited number of 1,800 folder sets are up for grabs and will retail at RM45 each.

“Pos Malaysia is truly excited and honoured to be the trusted official logistic partner of the MFL.

“Throughout the last nine month of our partnership, Pos Malaysia takes pride in having successfully delivered over 132 match balls, two very important trophies – namely the Liga Super and Malaysia FA cups – and many other artefacts for MFL, MFL football clubs as well as other MFL partners,” said Pos Malaysia Berhad Group chief executive officer Charles Brewer.

“For us, issuing the MFL stamps further shows our commitment towards this partnership. Additionally, it is an awesome opportunity for us to tap into the local football fan base to build our brand trust and brand loyalty, while bringing joy, excitement and happiness to a game that is loved by millions.

“As the national postal service provider, we are passionate in building trust to connect lives and businesses, and delivering the smiles to the last mile,” added Brewer.

According to MFL president Dato Ab Ghani Hassan, MFL is definitely pleased by this effort and welcomes Pos Malaysia with open arms.

“The effort will deliver something different to our local football fans to get their own collection of favourite players and teams.

“The special edition stamp collection is considered as a meaningful material especially it is in line with the upcoming 96th edition of TM Piala Malaysia, the most prestigious tournament in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile MFL chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam said MFL are truly delighted with this collaboration with Pos Malaysia as they believe their effort to produce a special stamp for Malaysia Cup is indeed something that MFL have been waiting for not only within the stamp-collecting fraternity but also among football fans.

“The limited-edition stamp collection also proves Pos Malaysia as the sponsor partner is in line with MFL in terms for us to strengthen its brand through the extensive coverage of the M-League which continues to get the ongoing support from fans especially ahead of the upcoming latter stages of TM Piala Malaysia,” he said.

In conjunction with the stamp launch, Pos Malaysia is also running a Malaysia Cup Setem Ku contest.

With purchase of a limited-edition folder set, stamp collectors and football fans will stand a chance to win Malaysia Cup Final tickets and other Pos Malaysia and MFL merchandise.

Contest details can be found on a leaflet contained in the folder set.

The folder sets will be available for online at www.pos.com.my/shop and retail purchase at Kuala Lumpur General Post Office’s Stamp & Philatelic counter starting tomorrow.

Purchase at 13 other General Post Offices nationwide will be available starting Nov 14.

Stamp collectors and the public may sign up for the Standing Order Deposit Account (SODA) to experience a hassle-free process in purchasing the latest stamp issues as well as enjoying exclusive benefits offered.