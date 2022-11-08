Kurup asked Ewon to withdraw from contesting in Ranau – PBRS

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) will work towards the victory of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) candidate in Ranau.

Its secretary general, Richard Kastum, said that as a component of Barisan Nasional (BN), PBRS respects the Sabah BN chairman’s decision on the cooperation agreed between GRS and BN even though PBRS as a BN component was not involved in the discussion.

Richard in a statement on Tuesday explained how PBRS Ranau coordinator Datuk Ewon Ebin ended up contesting in the Ranau parliamentary constituency this 15th General Election.

“PBRS president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup attempted to call Datuk Ewon on nomination day and even sent the latter messages via WhatsApp asking him to withdraw but it was learnt that Datuk Ewon only read the messages on his mobile phone after leaving the nomination centre.

“By that time it was too late,” Richard stressed.

According to Richard, PBRS admits that it has no authority to give anyone the permission to use BN’s logo and it had not done so.

PBRS, he said, thanked Sabah BN for explaining that it had not endorsed or given permission to Ewon to contest in the Ranau parliamentary constituency using BN’s logo.

PBRS, he said, will continue to cooperate for the sake of the GRS candidate’s victory in Ranau.

Controversy arose after the nomination process on Saturday when a check on the Election Commission (EC) website revealed that Ewon is contesting under PBRS’ logo.

Ranau is seeing a six-cornered tussle for the seat where incumbent Datuk Jonathan Yassin is being challenged by Ewon (PBRS), Taufik Dahlan (Pakatan Harapan), Azizul Julirin (Pejuang) and Markos Siton (Warisan).