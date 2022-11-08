Marine police arrest man, seize lorry, illicit alcoholic beverages in Batu Niah

LIMBANG (Nov 8): The Marine Police Region 5 have arrested a lorry driver and seized contraband alcoholic beverages worth RM112,035.84 at the roadside of Jalan Miri-Bintulu, Sepupok in Batu Niah in an operation yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said police also seized a lorry worth about RM170,000.

“Acting on information received, five personnel from the Region 5 Marine Police intelligence unit who were conducting ‘Op Kontraban’ stopped a lorry at around 4.30pm.

“An inspection that was carried out found about 700 cartons of alcoholic beverages covered by canvas at the back of the lorry which were without Customs tax.

“The total value of the seizure (including the lorry) is estimated to be worth RM282,035.84,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said all of the seized items and the male suspect were handed over to Miri district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) for further action.

He said the case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.