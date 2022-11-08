MMEA seizes tugboats, barge without valid licence, permit off Kuala Baram

LIMBANG (Nov 8): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has seized two tugboats and a barge laden with plywood boards on Sunday for operating with an expired licence and failing to provide relevant documents and permit.

MMEA Miri director Captain Mohd Shafie Paing in a statement said the tugboats and the barge were apprehended about 2.3 nautical miles southwest of Kuala Baram around 7.05pm.

“A check on the tugboats found that one was operating with an expired license while the other did not have valid documentation or permit to transport the load,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said the tugboat and the barge were operated by 15 crew members including a Malaysian skipper, all between the ages of 22 and 46.

“Among the crew members were 11 Indonesians and three Indian nationals. All 15 crew members were detained while the both tugboats and the barge were seized for further investigation and action,” he said.

Mohd Shafie added that the case will be investigated under Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and Customs Act 1967.

To complain or report any suspicious activities, the public are to contact Miri Maritime Zone operations centre at 085-434055, or Sarawak Maritime operations centre at 082-432544 or MERS 999 around the clock.