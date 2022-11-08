Muhyiddin denies breaking promise to Abg Jo on Perikatan not contesting in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 8): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has denied breaking the promise made to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg that Perikatan Nasional (PN) would not contest in Sarawak.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported Muhyiddin as saying that the only agreement made with GPS was that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) – where Muhyiddin is the president – would not contest in the last state election and not the parliamentary election.

“He said we reneged. Who reneged? ” he said at a press conference in Pendang after delivering a political talk for Kedah PN yesterday.

The former prime minister was responding to Abang Johari’s criticism of PN for breaking its apparent promise not to contest seats in Sarawak in GE15.

It was claimed the agreement was made before the 12th Sarawak state election.

PN shocked many by deciding to contesting in four parliamentary seats in Sarawak namely Saratok, Lubok Antu and Bintulu.

Muhyiddin said prior to the state election, Abang Johari had met him and asked the Bersatu president’s support for GPS by not contesting in Sarawak, as former Krian assemblyman Ali Biju had said he wanted to contest in the state polls.

The request was made despite Bersatu having Ali, as well as having tens of thousands of members in the Kemena state and Bintulu parliamentary constituencies, Muhyiddin added.

Muhyiddin said he managed to convince Ali against contesting in the state election and abandoned PN’s intention to contest in the state election out of respect for Abang Johari.

Ali eventually contested the Krian seat as an independent candidate, but later withdrew his candidacy and backed the GPS candidate.

Muhyiddin said that while PN respected GPS’ policy, PN has already been established in Sarawak and he has to respect and appreciate Bersatu and PN leaders over here.

“He (Abang Johari) said, ‘It is okay, you leave the state (elections) to me, you can contest the parliamentary seats’. I still remember that there was a witness with me.”

Muhyiddin said Abang Johari should have met him to discuss the issue of PN contesting in Sarawak, but instead he sent his “strongmen” Datuk Ibrahim Baki and another person named “Datuk Abdul Rahman”.

He told them about the agreement made with Abang Johari and that any party should be able to contest in a democracy.

He also said PN needed to contest in Bintulu and Lubok Antu as former Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin had left Bersatu for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

“So whatever it is, the matter has been discussed. On his (Abang Johari’s) statement (that PN reneged on its promise), I don’t want to argue with Abang Johari.

“He is my good friend, and he supported me when I was the prime minister. So I appreciate that (support) but he should also understand.”

On Nov 6, Abang Johari chided PN for breaking its promise on not contesting in Sarawak in the GE15.

The Premier said the national coalition had appeared to have forgotten the agreement made between both parties that PN would leave Sarawak alone.

“During the political crisis in Malaya, this party had asked for GPS’ assistance and it is with our support that (PN chairman) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was appointed the Prime Minister.

“But now that the election is here, they have decided to send four candidates to contest against GPS. ‘Cakap tidak serupa bikin’ (all talk and no action),” he was quoted as saying.

PN is contesting in four seats this GE15 namely Saratok (Datuk Ali Biju), Lubok Antu (Jugah Muyang), Bintulu (Duke Janteng), and Batang Lupar (Hamdan Sani).