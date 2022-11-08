Nadma issues flood alert for seven states

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 8): The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) warned residents in a total of 140 areas in seven states to brace for potential flash floods from heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The at-risk locations include 46 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan (45), Johor (26), Selangor (16), Melaka (three), Sarawak (three), and Kedah (one), the agency said in a statement.

It also warned that Kg Melayu Subang and Taman Desa Kemuning have received dangerous levels of rainfall.

The warning comes ahead of the monsoon season. Last year, the country saw one of its heaviest rainfall in the last 100 years, displacing more than 70,000 people and killing more than 50. — Malay Mail