New face Phang not new to politics

MIRI (Nov: Though GPS-SUPP candidate councillor Jeffrey Phang Siaw Foong is a new face to Miri voters, his involvement in politics goes way back in 1999, about 23 years ago.

Introducing himself formally for the first time, Phang said it had been an aspiration for him to contribute and serve Sarawak especially Miri – a place where he had his primary and secondary education.

Phang returned to Miri after completing his tertiary education in architecture, and his first job was as an architect for the then Miri Municipal Council (now Miri City Council).

“Growing up in Miri and working as professional architect for over 20 years, serving as Miri City councillor for eight years and actively being involved in social activities, I do have good understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people in Miri,” Phang said, while reading out a letter he had written for people of Miri, which he distributed on his walkabout.

Phang, who joined SUPP in 1999, had also actively assisted the party in the past several state and federal elections. He was the returning officer (RO)for N74 Pujut in 2006 state election and assistant RO for Miri in 2008 general election as well as election agent for Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin in 2021 state election.

For voters to have better understanding of him, Phang also mentioned that he had created a web page which the public can visit by scanning a QR code printed on a card he distributed to supporters.

In an effort to get to young voters, he had also created Tik Tok account and Facebook page, detailing his past achievements in his professional career and political journey as well as voluntary involvement in community services.

“Walkabout around the city, is by far the most direct way to knowing the people’s responses and I have received encouraging responses from young and old voters, I feel that it is very important to have that interaction with people,” he added.

Meanwhile, SUPP Miri-Sibuti Parliamentary Liaison Committee chairman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said Phang is the best candidate to represent GPS-SUPP because of his professional background in Miri’s development and also his political experience for more than 20 years.