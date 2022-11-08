No real commotion at Warisan campaign – GRS candidate

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) candidate for Batu Sapi, Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said the viral video of an alleged disturbance during a Warisan’s campaign was just someone playing with sentiments.

“There is no real commotion, just an incident where people played with sentiment and it was made into an issue,” said Khairul Firdaus.

He expressed hope that the campaigning for the 15th General Election (15GE) can be conducted peacefully and with transparency.

“Don’t bring up sentiments and elements that are sensitive which will hurt others,” he said, adding that political maturity is the key to the maturity of a politician when facing the rakyat.

He was commenting on the video which showed an individual shouting “GRS” in an event organised by Warisan. The man was later seen being removed from the stage.

“I hope the campaign process goes smoothly. Let’s not raise things that can affect our harmony and maturity,” he said.

Khairul Firdaus also said that he has a good relationship with Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as the latter is friends with his family.

“My father is friends with Shafie and he is like family. I have no intention to be enemies with him because we have known each other for a long time,” he said.