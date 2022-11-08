‘Paddle’ together to ensure victory, GPS grassroots called

KUCHING (Nov 8): Any differences or untoward feelings between the grassroots members of parties under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) should be buried now, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In making this call, he also stressed about now being a crucial time for everyone ‘to paddle together towards one direction’ – winning all 31 seats contested in the 15th general election (GE15).

“We must campaign hard for all GPS component parties’ candidates.

“Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also our GPS chairman, wants all of us to double, and redouble, our efforts for the big win,” he said during a meeting with the chairmen and committee members of four Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) branches in Sri Aman yesterday.

Uggah, also GPS election director, said the GE15 would GPS’ first participation in a parliamentary election, using its own logo.

“Let our success in winning 76 out of 82 seats in last year’s state election be an inspiration to us.

“A most convincing performance will put GPS in better bargaining power and position in its struggle to restore and protect more of its rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said, pointing out that Sarawakians had all the reasons to support GPS.

“Our Abang Jo (Johari) has shown himself to be a most visionary leader in thinking of ways to generate and increase the state coffers.

“GPS’ stand strength and dignity are in its philosophy of ‘Sarawak First’ in its struggles. So a vote for any GPS candidate is a vote for Abang Jo,” he said.

On the opposition candidates, Uggah said they included party-hoppers and those who ‘talked big’ in the state election, but had failed miserably.

“There is no way we can rely on them for our future. Do not allow any of them to win and to take up roots in our midst.

“In contrast, we in GPS, we deliver what we talked about or promised.”

On a related matter Uggah, who is also PBB deputy president, called upon all party branches across Sarawak to organise themselves and mobilise their machinery and workers.

“Let us get members of GPS component parties to join us in our contested constituencies,” he said.

Uggah also called upon the 6,000 party members in Sri Aman constituency to come out in full force to support GPS candidate and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Women chief, Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie.

The Deputy Premier later went to meet members of PBB Bukit Saban at his Bukit Saban service centre in Spaoh.

In addition, Uggah also announced that Abang Johari would pay a visit to Spaoh this Saturday (Nov 12) for a ‘Meet-the-People’ session at the new Spaoh Sports Complex.