Party flags, posters, billboards decorate Bau streets as GE15 looms

BAU (Nov 8): The 15th general election (GE15) is just less than two weeks away and things are heating up in Bau town here with lively flags, posters and banners decorating the streets.

An observation along Jalan Kaunsel Lama in the town area saw flags of contesting parties namely Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) lining up the roadside.

Flags and banners can also be seen along other roads in the town such as Jalan Bau-Kuching and Jalan Datuk Salau.

The town’s roundabout was also filled with the party flags alongside banners and posters of both GPS and DAP candidates.

GPS’ flags were flown high at the roundabout, with only a few DAP flags and a poster showing its candidate Mordi Bimol placed there.

A large billboard featuring Mordi can also be seen in one of the shoplots nearby.

However, GPS’ presence was more pronounced as their flags and banners can be seen along the main roads leading in and out of the town area.

Mordi, who is Mas Gading incumbent, will be defending the seat against GPS candidate Lidang Disen and PBK’s Ryan Sim Min Leong.