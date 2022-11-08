PDP, PBB, PRS to help SUPP’s Lanang candidate win seat for GPS

SIBU (Nov 8): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties here have pledged to give their full support for its Lanang candidate Wong Ching Yong from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) to win back the seat in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong treasurer Simon Wee, PDP Bukit Assek chairman Joseph Lim, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Dudong secretary Nazatusyima Bujang, and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Dudong Youth chief Kelvin Ensan Kieh in a joint press conference said that they will work together with Wong to ensure a win for GPS in Lanang.

“We in PDP will collaborate with Wong and his team in whatever ways we can to ensure that GPS can win beautifully in this election,” said Wee.

Lim said with many new and young voters, PDP Bukit Assek would try its best to reach out to them to support Wong as the new MP for Lanang.

Nazatusyima also said that PBB Dudong would try its best to convince people to support Wong as a GPS candidate.

She said PBB machinery is now working hard on the ground to ensure that GPS would take the victory in Lanang.

She said GPS always put Sarawak first and ensured that the development would happen in Sarawak particularly in Sibu.

“From what YB Joseph Chieng (Bukit Assek assemblyman) presented just now, GPS will bring development to all areas once we have the place at the parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kelvin said for the last two terms, especially in the Sentosa area here, people felt there was no elected representative fighting for them especially when facing flood situations.

“We hope that once Wong wins the election, he could fight for more funds to build more facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wong hoped that voters in Lanang would give him the opportunity to serve them as MP for the next five years.

“Give me five years only. If my performance is unsatisfactory, change in the next parliamentary election. This time, change for a new MP from GPS,” he said.

He believed that there must be a change of MP now, since Democratic Action Party (DAP) had become the MP for the last 10 years.