PH’s Diog Dios confident of winning Puncak Borneo in GE15

KUCHING (Nov 8): Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate Diog Dios believes that he stands a better chance to win the Puncak Borneo seat in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

He claimed that many people in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) were disappointed when the seat incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin was nominated as a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the seat.

“Willie had jumped to PBB and this had caused a lot of unhappiness among the PBB people, especially the aspiring candidates and their followers,” he said when met at a coffee shop in Mile 10 today.

Therefore, he believed that the dissatisfaction among people in PBB would benefit PH in Puncak Borneo.

Willie was accepted as a PBB member without any conditions attached on Aug 6, this year.

He first won the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) banner in the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018 before quitting the party in a political crisis in 2020 that led to the fall of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

He has maintained that he was merely ‘parked’ in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which is led by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, after he left PKR and had not joined the party.

Diog said another factor that would give PH an advantage in Puncak Borneo was that PKR had won the seat in GE14.

“Now that the seat belongs to PKR, the scenario is quite different than before.

“Yes, I think it’s almost like 2018, but this time (it) is worst still because of the (GPS) candidate, who won the seat under the PKR ticket in GE14.

“Our chances are very good. What I can say is we have a very high chance to win.”

On his campaign methods, Diog said he is using political talk (ceramah), walkabout and social media for his campaigning.

He said in areas that have poor network coverage, he will hold political talks.

Diog is involved in a three-cornered fight against Willie and Iana Akam of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).