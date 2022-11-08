PN launches GE15 Manifesto; “Concern, Clean and Stable: Malaysia Gemilang” as main theme

12 pillars, 30 approaches and 234 offers by the coalition

Perikatan Nasional (PN) has launched their manifesto for 15th General Election (GE15) that will be held on November 19th with the theme “Concern, Clean and Stable: Malaysia Gemilang”.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the manifesto has 12 main agenda, 30 approaches and 234 offers in total.

The manifesto is crafted based on three principals which are Prihatin (Concern), Bersih (Clean) and Stabil (Stable).

“We know that our economy is currently facing headwinds and God willing, the first cabinet meeting will discuss about cost of living that is currently on the rise due to inflation and rise in food prices,” he said.

He added that lack of workforce will continue to affect productivity and disrupt supply chain which must be resolved as soon as possible.

“I have listened to many entrepreneurs especially Bumiputera where they do receive any new orders but could not execute it due to lack of workforce. Hence, if we manage to form a government on the 19th, we will take immediate action to solve the issues that plague Malaysians source of income, thus rebuild the nations economy,” he said.

The coalition will continue to empower the constitution and strengthen the lives of the people at the midst of global economic uncertainty.

It will also continue to eradicate corruption and all type of misappropriation of funds in administration at all levels to ensure an administration that is responsible, integrity and transparent.

PN is also committed to build a government that is stable to ensure service delivered by the government to ensure Malaysians will become a country that is glorious and competitive.

From the 234 offers, among the 50 main ones are RM5 billion for special investment fund to push Malaysia as the future industry axis in Southeast Asia, 1 million high income jobs especially in digital economy, Made in Malaysia products are prioritised, RM1 billon special tourism fund, MSMEs moratorium to assist small traders, free internet for a year for digital startup, young entrepreneur programme, RM 1 billion fund for food, 6 mega food production hub, Prihatin Nasional health card for free healthcare at selected private clinics, MyPrihatin one stop centre and RM1000 special incentives for gig workers.

PN will also allocate 5 per cent from the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for healthcare, RM3,000 special tax relief for healthy Malaysians to promote healthy lifestyle, fast internet whole Malaysia, construction of Pan Borneo and LPT 3 to be expedited, reduce traffic congestion by implementing tolls without bars, special fund to solve and upgrade water service nationally, COLA for civil servants to be raised RM100, extra RM100 salary hike in 2023 for civil servants and RM2.5 billion to maintain government’s quarters.

The PN formation will also implement MA63 as soon as possible, open more universities in Sabah and Sarawak, direct payment to state government for petroleum income, affordable micro homes for youth, sports centre at every district, youth quota for senator, 25 per cent discount for PTPTN for those who graduate class two and above.

PN will also establish a body for elderly, rights for women and children being protected, training for OKU to ensure they can enter working world and DanaNita interest free fund up to RM20,000 and finally strengthen next Felda generation and its future.

To ensure all offers by PN to be executed, the coalition will also have a special body to oversee how far the coalition to ensure all offers in the manifesto is implemented and ensures all 2023 Budget initiatives including assistance to the people and civil servants to be implemented and improved for all Malaysians.

“We believe that we can deliver as we have a good track record. The Rakyat is now in need of a government that cares, clean and stable to ensure an inclusive Malaysia,” he said.

PN is a political coalition composed of the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (BERSATU), Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), Homeland Solidarity Party (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), and Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (GERAKAN).

The coalition will contest in 169 parliamentary and 116 state seats.

During the launching of the manifesto Muhyiddin also stressed that the party coalition candidate all have a clean track record from corruption and will continue to eradicate corruption by creating a specific authority and court to do so.

Muhyiddin also declares that if PN wins the election, the newly formed Government will declare Sunday (Nov 20) as a public holiday for Kedah, Johor, Terengganu and Kelantan while the rest will be on Monday (Nov 21)

12 Main Cores of PN Manifesto

1. Building Competitive Future Economy

2. Uplift Value and Rakyat’s Livelihood

3. Political and Governance Clean-up

4. Harmonise Bumiputera, Orang Asli and Other Races

5. Driving Regional Development

6. Environment Sustainability and Empower Tourism

7. Empower Youth and Young Families

8. Optimise Women Potential

9. Building Stronger and Wiser Elder Generation

10. Empower People with Disabilities

11. Strengthen Felda Settlers

12. Transform Farmers, small time farming entrepreneur and fishermen