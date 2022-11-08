PSB president gives take on BN, PH choices for PM after GE15

SIBU (Nov 8): Voters seem to have three choices for Prime Minister after the 15th general election (GE15) namely Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president, who is standing in Sibu for GE15, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) had recommended Anwar to be the next prime minister, but he reminded voters that Anwar had done a lot of harm to the Chinese education when he was education minister.

“There are three camps now, Ismail Sabri, Zahid (both from Barisan Nasional (BN)) and Anwar. Zahid has repeatedly said he would not be the next prime minister and Ismail Sabri would still be the prime minister.

“PH recommended Anwar to be the next prime minister. During the time when Anwar was the minister for education, he did a lot of harm to Chinese education,” he told a press conference at PSB Bawang Assan Branch here today.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said Anwar was the first education minister who sent teachers who were not fluent with the mother tongue to Chinese schools.

He said such a move had later on elevated to a confrontation.

“During Ops Lalang, lots of Chinese were arrested and put to jail. This was what Anwar did back then.

“Anwar, according to (former prime minister) Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad), has reached a pact with Umno. Once the election is over, they (PH and Umno) will come together to join a pact to form the next government.

“Once in power, understanding reached between Anwar and Umno, which is to seek royal pardon for Najib, and Zahid will be free of all charges,” Wong claimed.

On the recognition of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), he said this issue was once again included in the PH manifesto.

“PH said that they will accomplish the last mile on the recognition of UEC, but what happens to the last promise? Lim Kit Siang and Teo Nie Ching said people must bear in mind the feelings of the Malay community if they went ahead recognising UEC.

“This time, it’s again in the manifesto,” he said.

Wong said during the 22-month rule of PH, former finance minister Lim Guan Eng had introduced a lot of taxes including the 10 per cent sales tax, five per cent service tax, sugar tax and property gain tax.

“They sent out tens and thousands of letters to businessmen going after their income tax. He was also the one who said Sarawak would go bankrupt in three years.

“When PH was in power, they sold a lot of the national properties. During the 22 months, they sold off RM43 billion worth of national properties, said to pay national debts, which still kept on increasing.

“Hence, there are now election posters saying PH is cheating and misleading the people,” Wong further claimed.

On Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), he said even though the state ruling coalition was the kingmaker after the Sheraton Move, GPS leaders remained silent on almost all major issues.

He said Sarawak was allocated a mere 1.5 per cent of the total Budget 2023, tabled last month before the dissolution of parliament, but all GPS ministers hailed the budget as a good one.

“Sarawak is given so little, 1.5 per cent of the total, but GPS ministers all said very good. We are very disappointed with the so-called kingmakers. They fail their role as the kingmakers.

“They should make use of their strong position to fight for Sarawak but they just left it to Putrajaya to decide. They have 14 MPs holding ministerial posts and special envoys equivalent to ministerial posts, and they keep quiet.

“Worse, with high inflation rates now, all prices of goods and food are rising, the GPS government is not doing anything. Instead, they talk about Vision 2030.

“The most pressing matter is to improve the livelihoods of the people. In this time of high inflation, the government should do something about it before embarking on mega and unrealistic projects,” Wong said.