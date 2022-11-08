PSB’s Lanang candidate challenges GE15 rivals to debate

SIBU (Nov 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) 15th general election (GE15) candidate for Lanang, Priscilla Lau, has challenged her rivals to a debate on their respective plans and policies for a better Lanang.

She said she was ready to engage in a debate with all the contenders in Lanang, especially on how they could better develop the parliamentary constituency.

“I challenge my fellow contenders to sit with me and debate with me how we are going to bring about betterment for Lanang.

“After getting elected, the MP gets the development funds. As the person trusted with the spending of such funds, I want to know how they will use that for Lanang,” she said at a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan Branch here.

Priscilla said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders kept telling Sarawakians to put their trust in them, and Pakatan Harapan (PH) had said on numerous occasions that 22 months were too short to implement reforms and policies.

According to her, these are unacceptable because those elected representatives have received full remuneration.

“You cannot tell me that you can only do half your job since you get the full pay. We expect you to go out there to run it full,” she said.

She said GPS leader Robert Lau, during their ceramah or political talk here last night, had called on voters to continue giving the mandate to GPS to enable them to have the bargaining power with Putrajaya.

She pointed out that GPS held 19 parliamentary seats after the last general election and was at the “best optimum position” to up the state’s bargaining power after the fall of PH, but it chose to stand still with Barisan Nasional (BN).

She said this went to show that the GPS in Sarawak, previously BN, just merely changed its outfit.

“Robert Lau is my good friend. I’d like to ask him, how would GPS do it this time (if they are the kingmaker again),” Priscilla added.

She said her opponent from GPS in Lanang, Wong Ching Yong, had appealed to voters to support GPS this election so that they could have the best chance of development.

She said it made her sad hearing such remark from GPS given that the coalition had been ruling Sarawak since 1963.

“Those statements were made by them (GPS) to give people a hope deferred,” she said, adding that hope deferred was not what voters looked forward to.

She said her rival, Alice Lau from Democratic Action Party (DAP), had a helping hand from Yeo Bin Yin from Peninsular Malaysia during their ceramah last night.

“The guest from Selangor, Madam Yeo, used the word ‘justice’. She was trying to say that there was no other option but to give your sacred vote to PH to save Malaysia.

“I also said similar statement, but when I said it, I said it for Sarawak. She forgot that she’s in Sarawak, so she said save the country first, but GPS government says Sarawak First.

“As Sarawakians, Sarawak must come first. Bossku come in to lie again, to give big dreams to our people. In their hope, there is no Sarawak. This harapan (hope) doesn’t apply to Sarawak,” Priscilla added.