‘Reset’ Penampang first, says Ewon

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): There is a need to ‘reset’ Penampang before Sabah can be ‘reset’ , said Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for Penampang, Datuk Ewon Benedick.

To do so means giving the best service to the people in Penampang as to resolve the many issues in the constituency needs support from the elected representative, he said after a meeting with the business community in Bandar Penampang Baru, Towering industrial area and Jia Hua Foodcourt in Bundusan.

“The opposition is calling for Sabah to be ‘reset. But I am of the opinion that we need to reset Penampang first by improving the quality of public services, the quality of government offices and the quality of leadership of Penampang’s elected representatives.

He expressed hope that voters in Sabah, especially Penampang will make the best decision on polling day by voting for Pakatan Harapan, adding that he is ready to be the best candidate for them.

On his meeting with the business community, Ewon said among the complaints he received were the delay in the licensing process whether in application or renewal and on the condition of the basic infrastructure such as drain, streetlights and roads in the rating areas and shop lots.

“To me, this requires aggressive leadership. The elected representative for Penampang needs to go down to the ground to meet people from various groups including traders, shop owners and villagers to listen to their problems and formulate the best solution,” he said.