Riot: GPS not obligated to join any coalition to form federal govt

SERIAN (Nov 8): If Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has strong support from voters in the state, it would be an important component for any other coalition who wants to form the federal government, said Serian incumbent Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem.

He also said that GPS this time is not obligated to join any party but will always look to work with any coalition that can combine with GPS to form a federal government – not just Barisan Nasional (BN) or its component United Malays National Organisation (Umno).

“After the 15th General Election (GE15), we will team up with people who can help us the most, but we are not working together with Umno.

“GPS is on its own and will form the next government with whoever,” he told reporters after the donation handover ceremony at Serian Public Secondary School.

Meanwhile, asked to comment on the GPS manifesto that was launched on Sunday night, Riot opined that it is one of the best as the development agencies are covering locations with Bidayuh majority, which are Bau, Lundu, and Serian.

He further praised GPS on going solo unlike in previous general elections when it teamed up with another coalition.

“This time around, we are not teaming up with any party. This is what we want – putting Sarawak first as we are not obligated to join the other side,” he said.