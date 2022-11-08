Sabah police investigating six GE15 offenses

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): Sabah police have opened six investigation papers for numerous offenses in the run up to the 15th General Election.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said they have also received 36 reports lodged between Oct 26 and Nov 7.

Idris said among the police reports lodged was the commotion outside Dewan DSP Antanom in Tenom on nomination day (Nov 5) for the P181 Tenom Parliament.

Meanwhile, Idris said 369 election campaign permits have been approved by the police contingents in Sabah between Nov 5 to Nov 7.

Idris once again reminded all political parties to apply for police permits before starting any campaign and speeches and to comply with all permit conditions that have been set such as no refraining from causing any provocation, defamation and racism during campaign.

Supporters are also reminded to behave themselves and not to cause any public unrest and to abide by the law.