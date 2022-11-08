Sirim opens gas stove testing lab in Demak Laut

KUCHING (Nov 8): Sirim Berhad (Sirim), a premier industrial research and technology organisation, today launched the Domestic Gas Stove Testing Laboratory to help the Sarawak government boost the development of the gas industry and protect the safety of consumption in Sarawak.

The laboratory, located in Demak Laut here, is operated by Sirim QAS International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sirim, which has been appointed by the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication as the regulatory body that conducts domestic gas stove testing in the state.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the ministry and Sirim have greatly assisted local industries in Sarawak in carrying out the Conformity Assessment, which is the testing of consumer electrical equipment.

He said the new Domestic Gas Stove Testing Laboratory at the Sirim Berhad Complex Sarawak proved that the state government takes seriously the safety of using domestic gas stove equipment in the state.

“The development of this laboratory can ensure that every piece of equipment is tested and evaluated by Sirim QAS International, which is a subsidiary of Sirim, before they can be marketed and used by the people in Sarawak.

“I urged industry players in the state, especially importers of domestic gas stove products, to continue testing their products as this can now be carried out in Kuching without the need to send the products to Peninsular Malaysia,” he said in his speech read by Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi at the launch of the laboratory.

Abang Johari hoped that the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, and Sirim would continue to contribute towards the state’s economic growth while also working with agencies and the Sarawak government to boost all industrial sectors in the state.

He also congratulated the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) for successfully obtaining the ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) certification.

He said SEDC’s achievement proved the commitment of the state government in upholding integrity among civil servants.

“The Premier of Sarawak’s Department is currently in the process of implementing ABMS ISO 37001.

“This commitment is our effort to cultivate the value of integrity, practise the best governance principles, in addition to our efforts to deal with corruption,” said Abang Johari.

At the ceremony, Julaihi later witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sirim and SEDC, which aimed to develop entrepreneurs under the patronage of SEDC as well as provide a platform for training and consultation.

The MoU also intended to develop certification for product services and human development.

Also present were Sirim president and chief executive officer Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad, SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain, SEDC general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir, and Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication permanent secretary Jafri Lias.