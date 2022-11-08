SUPP slams Sarawak DAP for saying a weak GPS will benefit the state

KUCHING (Nov 8): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has today lambasted Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen for calling on voters to make Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) weak in the 15th general election (GE15).

SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian said Chong’s argument that a weak SUPP will benefit Sarawak voters does not make any sense.

“In fact, the opposite is true as events and our track records since the formation of GPS in 2018 have proven that a strong bloc of MPs from GPS in the federal government has led to more benefits to Sarawak,” Dr Sim said.

“It is common sense and understandable to all except Chong that a strong GPS is equal to a stronger voice while a weak GPS is equal to a weaker voice for Sarawak in the federal government.”

Dr Sim, who is also the deputy premier, said a bigger number of MPs from GPS have, can and will bring a stronger and more assertive voice on the state’s demands for all Sarawakians.

“It is with a strong GPS government with a strong voice over the last two terms that the Sarawak government was able to buy the country’s largest Bakun dam from the federal government.

“As a result, Sarawakians enjoy the lowest electricity and water rates in the entire Malaysia,” he said.

He said the strong voice in the federal government has also led to the construction of the toll-free RM16 billion Pan Borneo Highway, claiming it was due to GPS’ strong position that the state has accumulated reserves of over RM30 billion.

Early today, Chong reminded voters that it would be more beneficial to the state to allow Pakatan Harapan (PH) to win as many parliamentary seats in the state as possible in the general election.

He claimed this will allow PH to play different roles and to strike a balance to achieve what is best for Sarawak and Malaysia. — Malay Mail