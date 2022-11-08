Two containers containing paper, wood waste destroyed by fire in Tudan

LIMBANG (Nov 8): Two containers containing paper and wood waste which were placed by the roadside near Permy Technology Park in Tudan, Miri, were destroyed in a fire yesterday.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said a team of firefighters from Lopeng fire station was deployed to the scene located about 15 kilometres from the fire station after receiving a call at 6.57pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that two containers measuring 10 by 40 square feet filled with paper and wood waste which were placed by the roadside were destroyed by fire,” the spokesperson added.

He said the fire was brought under control at 7.14pm and fully extinguished at 7.55pm.

The operation ended at around 8pm.