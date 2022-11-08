Two killed in separate accidents in Mukah, Selangau

SIBU (Nov 8): Two men were killed in two separate accidents at Sungai Kut in Dalat, Mukah and Mile 35 at Tamin in Selangau yesterday.

In the first accident, a 60-year-old lorry driver from Kampung Penat in Dalat died after he lost control of his lorry, which was carrying sago logs when driving down the Temenggong Mat Win Bridge and landed in the ditch.

Dalat police chief DSP Saga Chunggat said the lorry driver was identified as Jainudin Jana from Kampung Penat in Dalat.

“Early investigation found the driver had lost control of his vehicle when he was driving down the Temenggong Mat Win Bridge and was about to turn left towards Jalan Sungai Kut,” he said.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said eight personnel from Mukah fire station were deployed to the scene after being informed of the incident at 3.52pm.

“The operation commander reported that a lorry carrying sago logs skidded to the right side of the road and landed in the ditch.

“A male driver was trapped in the lorry and the rescuers managed to extricate him from the lorry at 7.10pm.”

Bomba said the lorry driver was pronounced dead by the paramedics from the Health Ministry.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In the second incident, a 50-year-old man died after the car that he was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a four-wheel-drive at Mile 35 at Tamin in Selangau.

A Bomba spokesman said the deceased was identified as William Ptrus.

The spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 11.43pm and rescuers were sent to the scene.

“The operation commander reported that the accident involved a four-wheel-drive and a car. The head-on collision between the vehicles had caused the car driver to be trapped inside his car.

“Rescuers managed to extricate from the wrecked car using special tools. He was, however, pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics from the Health Ministry.” he said.

The deceased body was handed over to the police for further action.

The driver of the four-wheel-drive only suffered minor injuries.