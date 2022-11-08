Use GE15 to advance gender equality, Sarawak women group tells voters

KUCHING (Ge15): Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) hopes voters will use the 15th general election (GE15) to advance gender equality for a more just, caring and prosperous society.

In a statement, it said the need to achieve gender equality has been a call from the United Nations in both the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the earlier Millennium Goals as there is more poverty and injustice when half the population are disadvantaged.

“Yet despite this we still have a long way to go if we are to meet the SDGs by 2030.

“While some will be encouraged that 127 women nationally are candidates for election across the different parties, this is still a small fraction of the 945 total. Women are nowhere near half. Why? Voters should ask the candidates what they will do to enable women to advance to leadership positions.

“Overlooking women of merit is not confined to political parties – it is there in employment opportunities too and society’s old-fashioned attitudes towards women. This needs to change,” it said.

SWWS noted that part of the problem is how women are criticised when they move into the world beyond their homes.

“Double standards operate. Men are not admonished for the language they use nor are comments made on their marital or parental status. It is assumed they can handle their work and family commitments but women are questioned.

“This also shows how many policy makers do not understand the needs of women or treat them as equal citizens,” it said.

SWWS said women do have the power of their vote and should use it to support candidates who support their cause.

It said like men, women will have diverse views and characters but generally women understand that many of the issues close to them – equal opportunity; lives free of abuse; investment in health, education, social protection; social services and the cost of living – are issues which are important to all in society and when addressed will achieve more prosperity fairly shared so the wellbeing of all is lifted.

“They will also provide a better work and family balance for both women and men,” it added.

In addition, SWWS called on all to exercise their votes wisely so that the federal services such as education, health, and police and to a considerable extent, social welfare – meet the needs of the state.

“We also call on all those who will be elected on the Nov 19, from whatever party, to give the above issues priority and ensure Sarawak’s voice is heard in Putra Jaya during the next Parliament,” it said.