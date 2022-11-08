Woman faces death after being found with drugs in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 8): A woman, 32, could face the death penalty after RM6,110 worth of drugs were found in her possession.

According to police chief here ACP Zulkipli Suhaili the woman was arrested at Rejang Park by a police party from Sibu Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division at 1.45pm on Nov 6

“Inspection found 29 multiple size transparent packets containing crystalised substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 52.15g worth RM5,215.

“They also found 28 tablets believed to be Erimin5 weighing 8.03g worth RM300 and another 17 tablets suspected to be ecstasy weighing 10.65g worth RM595,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zulkipli said a urine test on the suspect turned out positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and ketamine.

He added the suspect also had a previous police case involving drugs-related activities.

“The suspect was arrested under Section 39B of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1) of the same Act.

“Section 39B provides for a mandatory death sentence by hanging if convicted.

“The woman is being remanded for six days starting today (yesterday),” Zulkipli said.