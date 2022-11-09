40 pct revenue suit won’t be withdrawn, says Ewon

PENAMPANG (Nov 9): The incoming president of UPKO, Datuk Ewon Benedick, said that the suit against the Federal Government on the 40 percent of Sabah revenue filed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) elected representatives will not be withdrawn even if PH forms a government after the 15th General Election (GE15).

Ewon who is the PH candidate for the Penampang parliamentary seat, insisted he will use his position as one of the four main leaders of the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council to demand Sabah’s rights.

“We will not withdraw the suit we filed in court on June 3, 2022, even though Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be appointed as Prime Minister after PH formed the federal government.

“On the other hand, I will use my position as one of the four main leaders, namely Anwar (PKR President), Anthony Loke (DAP Secretary General), Mohammad Sabu (President of Amanah) and me to request, demand and will implement the 40 percent demand, as the Malaysian Agreement has also been included in the Pakatan Harapan offer to the people of Malaysia,” he said.

Ewon said this after a meet-the-people program at Bundusan here on Tuesday.

On the progress of the suit, Ewon said the government had previously filed their affidavit to cancel the suit, stating that all Sabah PH representatives who filed the suit did not have locus standi.

“But we will also submit an affidavit to respond to the government’s affidavit and after that we will wait for the court’s decision.

“However, I am confident that the decision will be in our favour because it is clearly in the Federal Constitution,” he said.

On June 3 this year, all 13 MPs and state assembly representatives of PH Sabah filed a legal action requesting the declaration of 40 percent of Sabah’s rights.

They filed the case in the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak in Kota Kinabalu to seek a declaration among other things that Sabah is entitled to 40 percent of the net revenue obtained by the Federal Government from Sabah every year to be respected and obeyed.

Six MPs and seven state assembly representatives have each commenced action as plaintiffs and named the Government of Malaysia as the first defendant and the State Government of Sabah as the second defendant.