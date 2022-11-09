Abd Karim: There must be level of understanding in agreements between political parties

KUCHING (Nov 9): There must be a certain level of understanding when agreements are made between politicians or political parties, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president said normally when an agreement is reached between politicians or any two parties, it is usually a verbal understanding.

“We don’t usually have a written agreement that lists out what can or cannot be done between two parties.

“We won’t do that. But we must have some kind of understanding,” he told reporters when met after the Sarawak Fair Panel press conference here today.

He was asked to comment on Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin‘s recent statement where the latter had denied reneging the promise made to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that PN would not contest in Sarawak.

Abdul Karim, who is Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, believed that there is no written agreement on this issue between GPS and PN.

“It’s more towards an understanding between friends and parties. So if we want to talk about written agreement, there is none. That is what I know.

“Perhaps there may be some things that I am unaware of but as a seasoned politician normally, we don’t put this in black and white,” he said.

Despite the disagreement between GPS and PN, Abdul Karim said the state coalition still viewed Muhyiddin as a friend and that the former prime minister and Abang Johari are close friends.

“But this is democracy so if they want to stand in Sarawak, we have to accept their choice and with a heavy heart, we have to face them in the 15th General Election (GE15),” he said, adding that it is now up to the voters to determine who will win the respective seats.

Asked if this would affect the relationship between the two coalitions, Abdul Karim said such instances had happened before where previously GPS, then under Barisan Nasional (BN), were affiliated with Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) in Parliament in forming the federal government.

“But then in Sarawak, they are regarded as opposition. That is politics.

“So in regards to PN, it doesn’t mean that if they contest here that means we’ve become opponents because if you look at before Parliament was dissolved, we were together and that friendship is still there,” he remarked.

On Tuesday, Muhyiddin was reported as saying that the only agreement made with GPS was that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) – in which the former prime minister is the party president – would not contest in the last state election and not the parliamentary election.

He recalled how Abang Johari had said: “It is okay, you leave the state (elections) to me, you can contest the parliamentary seats.”

Abang Johari at an event in Engkilili on Sunday chided PN for breaking its promise for not contesting Sarawak in the GE15, noting that the national coalition had appeared to have forgotten the agreement they made that PN would leave Sarawak alone.

PN is contesting in four seats this GE15 namely Saratok (Datuk Ali Biju), Lubok Antu (Jugah Muyang), Bintulu (Duke Janteng), and Batang Lupar (Hamdan Sani).