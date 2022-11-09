Airasia to mount 4-weekly direct S’pore-Sibu flight from Dec 16

KUCHING (Nov 9): Airasia Berhad will be operating a four-flight weekly direct passenger air service between Singapore and Sibu starting Dec 16, said Minister for Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“The day of operations are Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday,” he said in a statement today.

Lee added that the ministry had also received confirmation from the airline that it would increase flight operations between Singapore and Miri from four times weekly to five times weekly starting this month.

“The flight operations are on every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

Lee said all these were timely, a manifestation of the airline and other big corporations’ confidence in Sarawak and what Sarawak could provide and offer them as the preferred business and leisure one-stop destination.

“We believe that with the opening of this new route between Singapore and Sibu, the distance, time and comfort of doing business will be of less hassle especially if we need to bring in cargo or business travellers from overseas via Singapore to Sibu.

“The travel time and expenses will be much reduced compared to transiting in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

The Singapore-Sibu flight is now open for booking to the public and travellers on Airasia’s website at https://www.airasia.com/.

The minister was in Singapore from Oct 31 to Nov1 to make a courtesy visit to its Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

Among the matters discussed were collaboration in transportation matters and the opening of new flight routes between Singapore and Sarawak.

On another note, Lee said that SCOOT Tigerair Pte Ltd had also increased its flight from Singapore to Miri from two times weekly to three times weekly starting this month.

“The flight operations are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday,” he said.