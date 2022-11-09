Ali could have been GPS’ candidate had he stuck to deal, claims Tiong

SARIKEI (Nov 9): Saratok incumbent Datuk Ali Biju could have been Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate had he stayed true to a deal struck during the 12th state election, claimed Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

At the time, Ali had decided to defend the Krian seat as an independent but withdrew during the campaign period and threw his support behind GPS’ Friday Belik, who eventually won.

According to Tiong, who is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, Ali agreed to withdraw on condition that he be given the chance to defend the Saratok seat.

He claimed Ali had also agreed to the condition that he would contest on a GPS-PDP ticket.

“However, when Ali and I revisited the deal in Kuala Lumpur, Ali changed his mind due to the fear of losing his deputy ministerial post,” Tiong claimed during a rally at Rumah Brues Gomes, Sungai Antu, Krian, Saratok yesterday.

“I am compelled to tell my side of the story as many people wanted to know who had reneged on the agreement.”

On his part, Tiong said the deputy minister post was not an issue as he always made it a point to put the people’s interests first.

“As PDP president, I was willing to recommend Ali for a ministerial appointment but, Ali seemed to have thought otherwise and preferred to contest on a PN-Bersatu ticket,” he said.

On GPS’ chances in Saratok, Tiong said he is confident that Giendam Jonathan Tait would win the seat for the coalition.

He said the people have every reason to support GPS as it had many development projects planned to transform and prosper Saratok and its people.

GPS’ victory in Saratok would bring in more federal funds to implement development programmes planed under the Betong Division Integrated Development Agency, he added.