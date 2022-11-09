As Zahid made a bogeyman, Ismail Sabri hits back saying one vote for PH is a vote for DAP

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has reportedly warned voters today that voting Pakatan Harapan (PH) would mean voting for its component DAP.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, the incumbent Bera MP was quoted scoffing at DAP’s choice of Malay candidates for being “still controlled” by DAP, hinting at ethnic Chinese leading the party.

“One vote for Harapan is one vote for DAP. Don’t fall for their trap.

“To stop DAP’s rise we must defeat Harapan candidates everywhere,” Ismail Sabri reportedly said.

He said this in retaliation to Pakatan Harapan’s campaign saying that “one vote for BN is one vote for Zahid”, referring to the possibility of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi being appointed prime minister if BN wins.

He further claimed that although Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the prime minister during PH’s administration, DAP was actually the master behind the scene. He did not provide any proof for his assertion.

Political rivals often refer to multi-ethnic DAP as a Chinese-dominated party to scare away Malay voters, claiming that their rights and privileges would be eroded should they come to power.

This accusation inevitably led to wavering support for the PH administration, and the party has since stepped up recruitment of young Malay leaders and fielded them in this election. – Malay Mail