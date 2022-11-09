Awg Tengah: Lawas set to be economic, industrial hub with better connectivity

MIRI (Nov 9): Lawas is a strategic location poised to become an economic and industrial hub that can serve Asia and the surrounding region, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said plans are at different stages to improve land, air, and sea connectivity to transform Lawas into an investment destination and thriving economic hub.

“We are fortunate that Lawas is strategically located in the BIMP-Eaga (Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area) region and it not very far from countries such as China and India,” he told a press conference yesterday.

The Minister of International Trade and Investment said the proposed Bukit Sari port will be a major component of Lawas’ development master plan with economic activities such as manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture.

He cited the northern coastal road project and phase one of the new Lawas Airport, which is expected to take off early next year, ongoing Sabah-Sarawak Link Road, road upgrading and proposed joint border development in Ba Kelalan, as well as the upcoming new Indonesian capital in Borneo.

He said the RM150 million new Bandar Lawas Bridge, which is expected to be completed by 2025, will become an iconic landmark that would increase the scenic appeal of Lawas to tourists.

Awang Tengah said both Limbang and Lawas districts are expected to be connected to the state grid by 2024, providing crucial power supply to both commercial, industrial, and domestic customers, while the authorities are also reviewing hydroelectric power potential for export to neighbouring Sabah and Kalimantan.

“We need to have all these in place to attract both FDI (foreign direct investment) and DDI (domestic direct investment), and there are already companies wanting to invest in the oil and gas industry and also manufacturing,” he pointed out.

Awang Tengah is in Lawas to campaign for Gabungan Parti Sarawak-Parti Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) candidate Datuk Henry Sum Agong, who is defending the Lawas parliamentary seat.

He also welcomed the possibility of connectivity by railway services from Sabah, as Henry, who is also caretaker Deputy Minister of Transport, had said operator Sabah Railway had indicated interest in extending its line to Lawas.

This would open up another option of transportation for a substantial number of passengers and cargo traffic between Sarawak and Sabah, as well as lower transportation costs.

Awang Tengah added all these plans in Lawas call for Henry, with a proven delivery track record in serving the state and his constituents, to be re-elected.