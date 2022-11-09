Bukit Assek rep says he needs Wong Ching Yong in Parliament to get more infrastructure funds

SIBU (Nov 9): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said he needs Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Lanang, Wong Ching Yong, to be in the Parliament to get more funds for better facilities for the proposed new road linking Jalan Wong King Huo Road roundabout and Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Oya.

At a press conference yesterday, Chieng said the road with a total length of 6km is very important in view of the increasing volume of traffic at the area.

“With the completion of the road, we will have a better link to ease the traffic at the area. This project is costing about RM78 million, and it was also in my manifesto.

“I also need a new MP; I need (Wong) Ching Yong to work with me and we can do better. This is a single carriage road at the moment. I need more facilities such as lighting and so forth. I need Ching Yong to get federal funds for me so that we have more facilities for this new road,” he said.

He also said that this road project is one of the five road projects proposed to be implemented in Sibu soon.

The other four projects are road connecting Sibujaya to Jalan Kong Yit Khim, a road connecting Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah to Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Teku Pasai to Kemunyang area and upgrading of Salim–Jalan Kong Yit Khim to dual carriage way.

Chieng also said that new roads are needed in Sibu to solve traffic woes.

“With the increasing population and the volume of cars, without the new roads, the traffic would be worse,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wong on Monday disclosed that his proposal for phase one upgrading project of Jalan Kong Yit Khim was to turn it into a highway, estimated to cost RM180 million.

Yesterday, he revealed another proposal for a road project costing about RM78 million.

“So, in two days, we have disclosed RM258 million scheme for Lanang and it is not too far away from RM1 billion,” he said.