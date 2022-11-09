Bung Moktar: BN to work out issues with GRS, cooperation must continue

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin wants to ensure that the cooperation between the coalition and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) continues.

While the existing relationship between BN Sabah and GRS is good, there are still issues of non-cooperation in a couple of constituencies, he said.

“In this election BN Sabah and GRS have an agreement to work together. I again urge all BN and GRS leaders as well as supporters to cooperate and ensure that all our candidates in the 15th general election (GE15) are victorious.

“I feel sad if BN Sabah and GRS leaders do not heed this call therefore, I will meet with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, who is also GRS chairman, to ensure that BN Sabah and GRS candidates win in the election.

“There are still a couple of constituencies where the leaders of BN Sabah and GRS do not want to cooperate and I will resolve the matter in one or two days,” he said when campaigning for Sepanggar candidate Datuk Yakub Khan in Kampung Warisan Inanam near here last night.

Bung Moktar, who is also Umno Sabah chief added, “We serve the rakyat for the development of the state and if BN Sabah and GRS’ machinery focus towards victory, I don’t see how we cannot wrestle back the Sepanggar seat.”

When asked about BN Sabah’s relationship with GRS later Bung Moktar reiterated, “We are good. Only a few places I have to deal with them. One or two days can be settled.”

To a question of whether BN Sabah will have a separate manifesto for the rakyat in the state, Bung Moktar said that it is being drafted and will be announced by this week.

The manifesto, he said, will be from the context of Sabah and include a few issues that are specific to the state.

On whether the BN manifesto would contain anything about a Deputy Prime Minister post for Sabah and Sarawak, he said that the request must come from Sabah.

“That one must be from Sabah because we are the one who is requesting. That will be an additional manifesto but in principle they agree,” he said.

Replying to a question on whether the 40 per cent revenue due to Sabah and the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) would be in the manifesto for Sabah, Bung Moktar said these issues need further discussions with the federal government.

“MA63 is an issue that has been raised by many leaders from Sabah, some even spent time in jail because they were too emotional (about it). I told them we must discuss with Peninsular Malaysia about things that we can deal with each other.

“If the 40 per cent cannot be delivered then we come up with another deal. Don’t get me wrong, I am not rejecting or disagreeing with MA63 but we need to deal on matters that we can implement, not those that are impossible.

“So we start small, maybe 5 or 10 per cent and develop from there. But consider this, let’s say they give us the 40 per cent but they take away the security aspect, the police, armed forces, etc and also the assets in the health sector.

“What is the point? So, a manifesto must be relevant, not just to be used to fish for votes. I go for what is realistic and don’t believe in lying to the rakyat,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, on the issue of PBRS, a component of BN contesting in Ranau where GRS is fielding its candidate, Bung Moktar said BN Sabah never consented to any of its components challenging other components in Ranau and anywhere else in the state this 15GE.

“Our stand is very clear. We did not allow nor did we endorse PBRS to contest in any seats as this is against the agreement with GRS,” he stressed.