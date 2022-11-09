Calls to reject peninsula-based parties misleading, says PN Bintulu candidate

BINTULU (Nov 9): Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) candidate for Bintulu seat Duke Janteng said that parties which rejects the presence of Peninsular Malaysia-based parties in Sarawak are only misleading the people.

“Without political parties from over there to win a simple majority of 112 seats means we will inevitably have to merge with political parties in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

He said even local coalition parties would have to support and work together with Malayan-based political parties to form the next federal government.

Duke said if the GPS were to win all the 31 seats in Sarawak they would not be able to form the government on their own.

“Many people think that we are a party from Peninsular Malaysia. Indeed we cannot deny it, However, the opinion of a few is only to confuse Sarawakians,” he said in his Facebook when responding to the calls for voters to reject peninsula-based political parties in Sarawak.

He said to form the next federal government, the local coalition parties need to win a minimum of 112 seats, which is impossible. They would have to be affiliated to Peninsula-based parties after this 15th general election (GE15).

Duke hoped that voters in Bintulu would not be confused by the calls of certain parties to reject political parties from Peninsular Malaysia.

Bintulu has 113,599 registered voters for GE15. Its four state constituencies are Jepak with 22,534 voters, Tanjong Batu (37,819), Kemena (22,402) and Samalaju (30,844).

Tiong is defending the seat he won since 1999, in a contest against two peninsula-based parties of PH-DAP Chiew Chan Yew and Duke of (PN-Bersatu).