Ching Yong proposes satellite heart, cancer centres for Sibu

SIBU (Nov 9): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Lanang candidate Wong Ching Yong has proposed satellite heart and cancer centres be set up here.

He said the approximate cost for the heart centre is RM20 million, while the cancer centre will cost about RM30 million.

Wong said such centres are extremely important as it would treat patients in the central region, and could save many lives.

“We do not have the figure at the moment on how many people are going out to Kuching to receive treatment, but I know there are many who have to be referred to Kuching.

“Common sense will tell us that heart disease is a matter of hours or even minutes, especially when your arteries are blocked, if you can have the satellite centre in Sibu, many lives could be saved,” he told a press conference today.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong vice-chairman Dr Wong Chya Wei explained satellite centres would benefit the central region’s population of about 760,000.

He said in 2004, the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland’s (RCPI) Faculty of Medicine recommended a consultant cardiology ratio of one per 48,000 population.

“According to that calculation, for central region, we would need 16 cardiologists. All these cardiologists would need a special cardiac centre in order to carry out their functions properly,” he explained.

He said the heart centre could act as diagnostic centre, early interventional centre, and could also educate healthcare professionals and the public.

For the cancer centre, he said the establishment would cost more as it needs more diagnostic equipment such as PET scan, special MRI scan, and so forth.

He said the cancer centre could also implement treatment facilities, especially targeted chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Dr Chya Wei said there are 117 oncologists in Malaysia, while the recommended ratio is one oncologist per every 100,000 population.

“So, for the whole of Malaysia, we need between 400 and 500 oncologists. For the central region, we need 76 oncologists,” he said.