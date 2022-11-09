Deputy Premier: GPS not giving way to hurdles in any election

KUCHING (Nov 9): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is ever ready to fight back against any opposing party that stands in its way in any election, including this 15th General Election (GE15), said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said this included going up against Perikatan Nasional (PN) which had decided to contest in four seats in Sarawak in the looming national polls.

“We will fight back with whoever that goes against us.

“That is why we fielded our candidates in all 31 parliamentary seats in the state for GE15,” he told reporters when met after the Sarawak Fair Panel press conference here today.

He was asked to comment on PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin‘s recent statement where the latter had denied breaking the promise made to GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that PN would not contest in Sarawak.

Awang Tengah said Muhyiddin had in fact agreed for Sarawak to use its own platform, namely GPS.

“That is what he says,” he replied when told that Muhyiddin, in a news report recently, said that the only agreement made with GPS was that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) – in which the former prime minister is president – would not contest in the last state election but not the parliamentary election.

“Actually, he agreed for Sarawak to use its own platform, GPS.

“This agreement was agreed upon in a few meetings that we had,” he disclosed.

Nevertheless, the GPS deputy chairman said regardless of whether Muhyiddin had broken his promise or not, Muhyiddin had already fielded his candidates in Sarawak and therefore GPS had no choice but to fight back.

“Now, it is up to the voters to determine who they want as their Member of Parliament,” he remarked.

He also said that so far, the people’s response towards GPS’ campaigns had been “very overwhelming”.

“So far so good and what we have to do is to keep our momentum. That is what’s important.

“The people are very confident in GPS and they have put their hopes on the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari,” said Awang Tengah.

Muhyiddin in the news report also said that prior to the state election, Abang Johari had asked for his support for GPS by not contesting in Sarawak as former Krian assemblyman Datuk Ali Biju, a Bersatu member, had wanted to contest in the state polls.

He said he talked Ali out of contesting in the state election and abandoned PN’s intentions to contest in the state polls out of respect for Abang Johari.

“We respected GPS’ policy. But we (PN) were already there (in Sarawak) and I have to respect and appreciate Bersatu and PN leaders over there.

“He (Abang Johari) said, ‘It is okay, you leave the state (elections) to me, you can contest the parliamentary seats’. I still remember that there was a witness with me,” said Muhyiddin.

Abang Johari at an event in Engkilili on Sunday chided PN for breaking its promise on not contesting in Sarawak in the GE15, noting that the national coalition had appeared to have forgotten the agreement they made that PN would leave Sarawak alone.

PN is contesting in four seats this GE15; namely Saratok (Datuk Ali Biju), Lubok Antu (Jugah Muyang), Bintulu (Duke Janteng) and Batang Lupar (Hamdan Sani).