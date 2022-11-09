Dr Rundi: Farmers affected by ASF to get aid totalling RM5 mln

KUCHING (Nov 9): Financial assistance amounting to RM5 million will be provided by the Sarawak government this year to farmers affected by the African Swine Fever (ASF), said Minister of Food Industry, Commodity And Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Anak Utom.

In a statement today, he said this is to assist them during these trying times which led to the loss of their main source of income.

He also said the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) is in the process of identifying and verifying the commercial, semi-commercial and backyard pig farmers whose farms were infected with the ASF and agreed to depopulate their farms to contain the spread of the disease.

According to him, the amount provided will be determined by the number of pigs culled.

“Currently, it is estimated that some 32 commercial and semi-commercial pig farms and some 600 backyard farms have been affected by this disease and about 32,500 pigs were culled.

“This exercise has somewhat manage to contain ASF from spreading to other commercial farms and later for affected pig farmers restock their farms when it is safe to do so and when better security measures are in place,” said Dr Rundi.

He also said situation of ASF is expected to improve in the following years.

“Effective culling with financial assistance from the government will fast track ASF elimination in the state, thus enabling the pig industry to recover quickly from this disease outbreak.

“I would again like to reiterate that African Swine Fever is not a zoonotic disease and it is safe to consume pork and pork products sold in the retail shops and that have been veterinary inspected,” he said.

He also noted the prices of pork have gone up slightly due to the higher feeding cost but is relatively cheaper when compared to pork prices in Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.