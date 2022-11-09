GE15: Dr Sim says no clear winner, GPS to play part in forming new govt

KUCHING (Nov 9): The polling night of the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19 will be very chaotic with political parties tussling to form the federal government, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said it was highly likely that no political coalition would command the majority in Parliament, and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would have to play a major part in the forming of the federal government again.

“We have said it many times that on the night of election, we will talk with the winners and whoever offers the best deal for Sarawak,” Dr Sim told a press conference after the launch of SUPP Kuching branch manifesto or Bandar Kuching seat today.

He said many political parties had already offered the deputy prime minister post to Sarawak even before the election started.

“Honestly, we still have no idea who is going to be the Opposition (until the election night).”

Due to the country’s current political development, Dr Sim argued that it was important for GPS to win all 31 seats in the state to have a greater bargaining power in safeguarding the interest of the state and its people.

Dr Sim said there had been many misinformation and ‘fear mongering’ messages circulating to attract the attention of voters, with some claiming that a few of the country’s top leaders with court cases would walk away free if certain parties formed the government.

He refuted such claims, saying it was up to the proper authorities to determine the fate of those individuals, and not by political parties.

“All these are misleading information. I urge Sarawakians to recognise that this is the same old tactics of deceiving and they don’t have solid substance.”

“Otherwise, the Opposition will not have to repeat their manifesto again from the last general election, including the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and abolition of tolls.”

Dr Sim added Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak branch did not enjoy much autonomy as claimed by their national counterparts, with their candidate’s appointment letters (watikah) signed in Kuala Lumpur.

“A deal that is the best for DAP Sarawak might not be the best for their DAP national counterparts but one that is the best for GPS is definitely the best for Sarawak,” said Dr Sim.

SUPP Bandar Kuching candidate Tay Tze Kok and the branch’s election chief operation director Datuk Lily Yong were also present at the press conference.