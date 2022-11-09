GE15: Only GPS can look after Sarawak, says Riot

SERIAN (Nov 9): No political parties outside Sarawak shall look after the state or represent Serian, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Serian candidate Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem.

The former Serian MP said the only party that can prioritise and look after Sarawak’s well-being is local-based GPS.

“GPS has achieved many accomplishments at the parliamentary level especially through Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) since the 14th General Election in 2018 with 19 seats when the coalitions were under Barisan Nasional.

“If we were united in winning the 31 seats in total, we might make Malaya shocked,” said Riot in his speech at the launch of GPS Serian election machinery at Kampung Pichin here today.

Meanwhile, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada stressed that GPS is the pillar of stability for the federal government.

“It is important to make sure GPS is esteemed and honoured to be in the Malaysia’s ruling party, and I urge a strong support to GPS for the upcoming 15th general election (GE15) to continue the fight for the people of Sarawak.

“In 2018 when the country was governed by a different power, there were a lot of significant effects including switching prime ministers for three times.

“Many promises were made but many were unfulfilled and many state projects were cancelled, apart from having many foreign investors withdrawing from the country which had decreased employment chances.

“And for that, it is critical to ensure a very stable government can be formed,” he said.

Sharing the same sentiment, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and Kedup assemblyman Maclaine Ben @ Martin Ben also anticipated that Riot would win the Serian parliamentary seat, and if he did, more successes could be achieved in the constituency.

“Any plans by the government could be successfully carried out when the current state of affairs is stable and GPS will and must play a part in that,” said Martin, who is also the deputy minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development.