GE15: PSB Kabong members quit party, declares support to GPS Saratok candidate

SARIKEI (Nov 9): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Kabong in the last state election, Wan Mohamad Madehi Wan Ali, has announced his resignation from the party Tuesday and declared support for Gabungan Party Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Saratok, Giendam Jonathan Tait, in the 15th general election (GE15).

Madehi, accompanied by former PSB Kabong branch (Iban Section) deputy chairman Bakar Sibau and former Roban branch (Iban Section) deputy chairman Untai Dana, declared their support to GPS in front of GPS leaders including Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Seri Tiong King Sing and PDP vice-president Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil at the GPS operation centre in Kabong on Tuesday.

In a press conference there, Madehi explained that the main reason for the to quit PSB was their confidence in GPS as a coalition of Sarawak-based parties in looking after Sarawak’s affairs and interests.

“GPS understands the needs and problems of Sarawak and its people, hence is in a better position to be trusted to champion the cause of Sarawak and its people compared to those who represent Peninsula-based parties,” he said.

“Though Sarawakians, those who represent parties from outside would be influenced by their top leaders and at the same time open the gate for negative influence and culture to spread to Sarawak,” he added.

During the 12th state election in 2021 in Kabong, Madehi was involved in a four-cornered contest against GPS candidate Mohd Chee Kadir, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Mohd Asri Kassim and Paktan Harapan-Amanah Hud Andri Zulkarnaen Hamden.

Mohd Chee emerged winner after garnering a total of 4,789 votes while Madehi obtained 2,026 votes, Asri 208 votes and Hud 91 votes.

Asked on how many PSB members followed them to quit the party and declared their support to GPS, Madehi could not give a definite answer but believed that most of the over 4,000 members were following in their footsteps.

The people of Kabong and Saratok in general, including the youngsters, should support the GPS candidate to represent them in parliament, he added.