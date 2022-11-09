GE15: Soon Koh pledges to alleviate traffic congestion in Sibu if elected

SIBU (Nov 9): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is standing in Sibu this 15th general election (GE15), pledges to alleviate traffic congestion here in the next two to three years, if he is elected.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he said he aspires to address traffic jam in eight focal points here by bidding for federal funds, if he emerges the Sibu MP after the election.

“If I’m elected MP, I want to solve traffic woes as some of the roads are federal roads. This is of vital importance because everywhere there is traffic jam.

“I will ask for federal funds to solve traffic woes in Sibu. There are eight focal points or areas which are really congested. (Congestion in) these eight areas will have to be resolved,” he said at the PSB Bawang Assan Branch here.

Wong, who is also Bawang Assan assemblyman, asserted that there are two ways to address traffic congestion here.

“One way of doing it is to enlarge the area or build side way or even elevated roads. The other way is to build outer ring roads to divert traffic from the centre,” he explained.

He said his son, the late Dato Andrew Wong who contested in Sibu in the 2018 general election, had engaged a consultant to do studies on how to improve the traffic flow here.

He added that back then, they already had a concrete proposal as to how to resolve traffic woes in this central town of Sarawak.

“So I will carry on with my late son, Andrew’s proposal to address traffic congestion here. If I’m an elected MP, I will solve traffic congestion (in Sibu) within two to three years.

“The concrete proposal was done. All we need is bidding for funds to implement it. This was what my late son was planning to do for Sibu. As the father, I want to fulfill his wish for a better Sibu,” Wong said.

He listed the eight focal points as Jalan Ulu Sungei Merah-Jalan Ling Kai Cheng Roundabout; Jalan Deshon-Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai (Jalan Pedada)-Jalan Ling Kai Cheng Junction; Jalan Deshon-Persiaran Brooke-Jalan Teng Chin Hua; Permai Jaya Junction-Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman Junction; Jalan Wawasan-Jalan Teng Chin Hua; Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai (Jalan Pedada)-Jalan Oya-Jalan Wong King Huo Junction; Jalan Tong San-Jalan Wong King Huo Junction; and Sibu Old Airport Road-Jalan Teku-Pasai Siong.

He also proposed to construct six new outer ring roads which are from Aman Roundabout to Sibu Airport Road; from Aman Roundabout to Sibu Ulu Oya Road; from Teku Road to Ulu Sungei Merah; from Ulu Sungei Merah to Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman; from Teku Pasai Siong Road to Kemuyang; and from Ulu Sungei Merah to Kemuyang.

To him, priority ought to be given to solving problems faced by the people, and not talk about visionary projects.

“Real efforts and action must be put in to solve problems rather than having empty talks. There must be realistic steps to solve problems faced by the people,” added Wong.

It will be a three-way fight in Sibu this coming GE15 with incumbent Oscar Ling from Democratic Action Party locking horns with Clarence Ting from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Wong.