GPS Betong slams those stirring up racial sentiments on campaign trail

KUCHING (Nov 9): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Betong has expressed great concern over the current campaigning trend among certain quarters in Betong constituency.

In a press statement today, GPS slammed the Opposition’s highlighting of racial differences for short-term gain as “at its best noxious and at its worst, very toxic for a plural rural society”.

“Government after government since our independence has all along and is still continuously and religiously preaching and sowing the need for our people to not only treasure but enhance the racial unity, harmony, and tolerance that we have,” said the statement.

“The unprecedented development and progress that we have achieved so far are due to these qualities. They have enabled our past and present leaders to focus solely on the immediate and most crucial task of nation building.”

The statement said to claim the alleged preferential treatment of one race over another in Betong during the campaign period “is totally uncalled for”.

“Let us contest in the election in ways that will not tear asunder the very fabric of our multiracial and multireligious society. We would like to remind those advocating such toxicity to think, umpteen times, of the consequences of their actions.

“We certainly do not condone such drastic actions just to win votes. We will not hesitate to take the appropriate action within the confinement of our laws to bring to book those persisting and insisting on such foul misdemeanour,” said the statement.

It added that Sarawak has no room for any racial hatred as such incidents could lead to chaotic situations, including hate-speech, criminal acts, and misunderstandings.